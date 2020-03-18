New OHS Ergonomics Regulations Demand Intervention by Professionals in the Field

SafetyWallet advice with Ergonomics regulation changes

Professional intervention to implement the regulations surrounding the new ergonomics legislation affecting the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act has never been more important to South African industries.

The new regulations focus on the management of cognitive and physical ergonomics in the workplace and will apply to all places of employment where workers are exposed to cognitive or physical risk.

The benefit of professional’s knowledge such as SafetyWallet and MAKROSAFE is that the legislation and Regulations are always up to date.

What is Ergonomics?

Ergonomics is a scientific discipline revolving around the understanding of interactions between people and outside elements of a system. Ergonomics involves data, principles, theory and methods to optimise the well-being of both workers and the overall system performance.

There are six main principles of ergonomics. These are:

Aesthetics

Comfort

Ease of use

Performance

Productivity

Safety

Physical Ergonomics is the study of body reactions to tools such as computers and shovels, to name but a few. A worker’s “tools” can affect posture and create musculoskeletal disorders.

Cognitive Ergonomics relates to how the mind processes information. Examples of interacting with data include the placement of signs, data retention, visibility and recognition.

Organisational Ergonomics optimises the workplace. This involves everything from quality management, to teamwork and assessing teleworking.

In a nutshell, ergonomics is the practice of arranging or designing workplaces, products and systems to the benefit of the people who use them. The goal of ergonomics is to create a comfortable, productive and safe working environment.

Ergonomics and the South African Workplace

The South African economy is driven by industries such as:

Metal and Engineering

Transport

Educational System involving schools, colleges

and universities

Professional Services such as the hospitality trade

Food, Drinks and Tobacco

Wood and Upholstery

Chemical, Rubber Oil and Paint

Security

Trade and Commerce

Banking and Insurance

Airline

Entertainment and Sport

Printing and Paper trade

Cultural, Religious, Political and Trade organisations

Glass, Brick, Tile and Concrete

Hundreds of thousands of people work in these industries and are vulnerable to work-related injuries, deaths and accidents daily.

Ergonomics + Professional Intervention

The new Ergonomics Regulations, published by the Minister of Employment and Labour, appeared in the Government Gazette in December 2019. In most cases, the impact of these regulations in the workplace will need professional intervention and guidance. Key points of the new legislation include:

Implementing an Ergonomics Programme

Employers now need to implement an ergonomics programme as part of their ongoing overall Occupational Health and Safety measures. This is aimed at protecting workers exposed to ergonomic workplace risks.

SafetyWallet supported by MAKROSAFE advise to work ergonomics into existing health and safety programme. Implementing such a regulation is part of the daily aim to bring employees home healthy and safe after work.

Employee Training

Employees and contractors must be trained in the basics of ergonomics. This includes risks and procedures to be implemented to overcome ergonomic-related issues.

Ergonomic Optimisation

Designers, importers, manufacturers and suppliers must ensure that machinery, plant or work systems optimise worker well-being while complementing overall system performance.

Risk Controls

Employers must eliminate or reduce exposure to ergonomic risks by implementing control measures.

Medical Surveillance

The creation of a medical surveillance programme to counter ergonomic-related injuries is now necessary. These measures must be monitored. This programme must be supervised by an occupational medical practitioner who will undertake an initial, periodic and exit health examination.

Ergonomics Regulations

After consultation with the Advisory Council for Occupational Health and Safety, the Minister of Employment and Labour introduced the new regulations in the Schedule. These include:

Ergonomic Risk Assessment

Employers must have ergonomic risk assessments undertaken by qualified professionals. These assessments must be undertaken in conjunction with a Health and Safety Committee or representative. Assessments must take place at least every two years and include:

Hazard Identification

Identifying workers exposed to ergonomic risks

Analysis and evaluation of ergonomic risks

Prioritisation of ergonomic risks

Other areas requiring the expertise of professionals are:

Work methods

Controlling exposure to risks posed by equipment

Conditions adverse to health

Ergonomic Risk Factors

Ergonomic risk factors that contribute to or result in an increased risk of injury and strain in the workplace are:

Awkward postures

Bending

Compression or contact stress

Forceful exertions

Insufficient rest breaks

Lifting

Lighting

Noise

Pushing, pulling

Reaching

Repetitive motions

Static or sustained postures

Temperature extremes

Vibration

Examples of Office Environment Ergonomic Risks

Chair too low for desk created bad posture, wrist strain and shoulder and neck ache. Upward sloping keyboards make it difficult to maintain neutral wrist positions. Laptops, as opposed to desktop computers, can result in musculoskeletal disorders. Sitting for too long causes back problems. Frequent breaks from the desk are required.

Ergonomics Solution

While industry players may regard the new ergonomics legislation as onerous, the Government’s revised measures will ensure a safer working environment. This legislation, if properly implemented, can result in saving thousands of hours of productivity lost to poor workplace health and safety measures. It can also help to save lives and drastically reduce workplace fatalities, accidents and injuries.

However, a sound ergonomics risk assessment and prevention programme should be undertaken by properly trained professionals. One such OHS consultancy is MAKROSAFE which has branches at strategic cities throughout the country. MAKROSAFE, with more than 20 years of experience in the health and safety field, has built a reputation for quality service.

It has now geared itself to meet these new ergonomic legislative demands and can assist companies to achieve the best possible health and safety levels in terms of the OHS Act.

SafetyWallet occupational Health and Safety Services

SafetyWallet Supported by MAKROSAFE offer companies the following services:

Health and Safety Compliance Audit assists companies to maintain a legally compliant workplace.

Health and Safety Risk Assessment identify workplace risks, minimising potential injuries or damages.

Health and Safety Programme Implementation is a never-ending challenge requiring a thorough understanding of all relevant legislation.

Health and Safety Inspection Companies transfers the responsibility of health and safety inspections.

Injuries On Duty (IOD) are managed and relieves companies from the burden of filling in and submitting relevant IOD forms.

Maintaining Health and Safety Programmes ensure that the health and safety programmes in the workplace are properly implemented, minimising the stress and discomfort of an additional workload.

MAKROSAFE and SafetyWallet also offer a variety of additional services to maintain and monitor a safe and healthy working environment.