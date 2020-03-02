10 Reasons Why Every South African Must Jump on the Forex Trading Band Wagen

The foreign exchange (Forex) market is the largest and most liquid financial market in the world. Retail forex brokerages is the main way for small investors and individuals to invest in this market. Throughout the last years the transaction costs of trading have been reduced due to the development of the technology, higher internet penetration and increased competition among brokerages.

Also the forex market has become more accessible to retail investors with the appearance of the digital trading platforms. This gave the opportunity for the traders to speculate on the currency movements, make long- and short-term investments, and all of this is online.

The Forex market was estimated to have an average turnover of $6.6 trillion per day in April 2019. And South Africa is not shying away from the benefits that come with forex trading. According to some sources, there are around 190,000 traders in South Africa alone. So what exactly makes South Africans join this billion dollars’ business?

1. First of all, according to The Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Triennial Central Bank Survey 2019, which tracks global foreign exchange activity in major markets, the South African Rand is the 20th most-traded currency in the world and is projected to improve. The US Dollar stays the dominant currency in the world, being on one side of 88% of all trades.

2. Secondly, during the last couple of years South Africa became one of the largest retail forex markets in the world. There are few very valid reasons to this. Last year, the European Security and Markets Authority (ESMA) announced a temporary restriction on the marketing, distribution and sale of CFDs to retail clients in the European Union (EU). Since Forex Trading is a form of CFD Trading, these tighter regulations in Europe forced brokers to look to other continents to reduce their operational costs and expand their markets.

In addition, Australia’s non-banking financial services regulator, ASIC, proposed to restrict the method by which companies can offer certain leveraged forex trading products that fall under the rules of the Australian Financial Services License (AFSL).

These updates and adjustments may not be good and promising for Australian and European brokers, but it is definitely a win-win situation for Asia and Africa, since they now have a chance to become attractive destinations for many regulated brokers. Led by big banks – Standard Bank, Absa, FNB, FirstRand and Nedbank – as well as the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), South Africa has taken up a firm position as the largest retail forex market in Africa.

3. Another reason for the South Africans want to catch this popular Forex opportunity is the ability to trade forex using the JSE’s currency derivatives or through retail forex trading via regulated forex brokers. Currency Derivatives trade on an efficient and automatic electronic

trading platform and can be traded by South Africans and non-resident investors.

4. Moreover, investors looking to trade in spot FX or CFDs can do so legally in South Africa, since there are a lot of regulated by the FSCA forex brokers offering these options.

Spot FX, as the name suggests, is an agreement to buy or sell one currency against another “on the spot” or immediately. Payment and delivery are instant, which distinguishes it from currency derivatives. If the buy currency value rises in future, the holder may sell it for profit by

selling it.

5. Another main reason for the popularity of the Forex trading in South Africa is the high local demand from the investors paired with the strong and regulated financial sector. Therefore, South Africans lead in the size of their deposits with retail forex platforms at $742.04, making South African traders the most valuable for brokerages. So the whole industry

can benefit from it.

6. The country is also becoming more and more attractive for brokers because the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) provides South Africa’s financial market with a sturdy regulatory framework as the country has strong banking relationships with global economies. This makes the local traders trust and feel safe with the South African regulated

brokers.

The FSCA, the successor to the Financial Service Board (FSB), is the license issuer for forex trading in South Africa and lays down regulations which are well organized and trading friendly.

The FSCA is the most respected and oldest financial regulator in the continent and has over 1,000 registered financial entities.

7. Also, due to the growing demand of the retail forex sector in Africa, many of the world’s leading FX brokerages in terms of trading volume – including Saxo Bank, Hotforex, ForexTime, and IG Markets – have in recent years regulated with South Africa’s FSCA and have opened local offices in the country, which has attracted even more local investors and traders for

cooperation.

8. One of the best advantages for the potential and already existing Forex brokers in South Africa is the absence of restrictions on the leverage of Forex and CFDs, or on the marketing of these products under FSCA. On the contrary, the foreign regulators such as ESMA, ASIC

(Australia) and FCA (UK) had to put a limit on the leverage and marketing of Forex.

A step by Step Guide how to Learn Forex Trading

9. The financial education level which is so important in Forex trading is raising in South Africa. There are various websites & online resources for South African Investors, where one can learn about investment & forex trading basics.

10. South African local investors were always interested in investing in Global Markets. However, they didn’t trade much on CFDs using leverage on Forex, Foreign Equities, Commodities, as they didn’t actually have a possibility to do that. But in the past 5 years, Global Retail FX brokerages have been opening in South Africa to fulfill this demand.