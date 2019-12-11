News24
News24.com | We want justice, not revenge - Staggie family's message at ex-gang boss's funeral
Rashied Staggie was gunned down outside his home last week.
News24.com | eNCA had a 'culture of fear' - Samkele Maseko
Former eNCA journalist Samkele Maseko has said that there was a "culture of fear" at broadcaster eNCA under the management of its former director of news, Kanthan Pillay.
News24.com | Pedestrian killed in vehicle knock-down on the N12 near Westonaria
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a car on the N12 in Westonaria on Friday night.
News24.com | Slain gangster Rashied Staggie to be laid to rest on Saturday
A fleet of five luxury hearses, including a Porsche, hired from Pinetown Funeral Services, was spotted in the area around Staggie's house in Cape Town on Saturday morning.
W24.co.za | FEEL GOOD | Here’s how these friends from Daveyton established 14 libraries and planted 120 fruit trees in their township
A book a day, prepares a child for the rest of her life.
News24.com | One killed, seven injured in vehicle rollover
One person has been killed and seven others injured following a single-vehicle rollover on the N3 Colenso/Winterton interchange on Friday evening.
News24.com | Sanef welcomes Kanthan Pillay's dismissal, hopes it 'restores credibility' to eNCA
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) says it hopes the dismissal of eNCA's former head of news, Kanthan Pillay, "marks the beginning of eNCA restoring its credibility".
News24.com | Alleged conman accused of R1.2m fraud released on bail
A man accused of fraud to the tune of R1.2m has been granted R20 000 bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
Business
Fin24.com | No load shedding planned for Saturday, but system is unpredictable: Eskom
Eskom said on Saturday it does not expect any load shedding during the day, despite experiencing "severely constrained" electricity system due to an unplanned breakdown
Fin24.com | Bain 'fixer' Williams: 'I've been through hell the last 2 months'
Athol Williams, the man that consulting firm Bain & Co hired to clean up its image, claims to have evidence that Bain was involved in a plot to capture other state institutions.
Fin24.com | WATCH: Why wine costs so much more at restaurants
The cost of a bottle of wine might be $20 in a store, but that same bottle of wine could run you $40 or $50 in a restaurant. James Beard award winner, Belinda Chang, breaks down what goes into the pricing of a bottle of wine.
Fin24.com | Union to Ramaphosa: Avoid leaks and immediately release PIC Commission report as 'Christmas present'
The presidency says Ramaphosa is still studying the report.
Fin24.com | ATM fraud a biggie in Cape Town CBD over festive season
ATM fraud is usually one of the most prevalent crimes in Cape Town's CBD over the festive period, according to the Cape Town Central City Improvement District.
Top Stories
News24.com | 'Catastrophic' conditions as bushfires rage in Australia
A scorching heatwave intensified bushfires ravaging parts of Australia on Saturday, and out-of-control blazes surrounding Sydney worsened under "catastrophic" conditions.
Sport24.co.za | Paul Harris mentoring Maharaj prior to England Test series
Former Proteas spinner Paul Harris has joined the team for the duration of the pre-series camp ahead of the three-Test series against England.
Sports
Sport24.co.za | Lampard doesn't want to be seen as a Mourinho 'clone'
Frank Lampard insists he doesn't want to emulate Jose Mourinho's unique style as the Chelsea manager plots to out-wit his old boss in Tottenham.
Sport24.co.za | Ex-Man United forward Forlan named Penarol boss
Former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Forlan was named coach of Uruguayan giants Penarol.
Sport24.co.za | Scott surges into Australian PGA Championship lead
Adam Scott surged into lead at the European Tour co-sanctioned Australian PGA Championships as the world No 18 looks to end his year on a high.
Sport24.co.za | Barca fined for Clasico beach ball incident
Barcelona have been fined and warned the Camp Nou could be closed after beach balls were thrown on to the pitch during this week's Clasico.